BJP and Congress protest against Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao’s call for a new Constitution for India

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s call for rewriting the Indian Constitution has snowballed into a major controversy with both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protesting against the statement.

Both the Congress and the BJP sought to remind the Telangana Chief Minister that he had become the Chief Minister “only because of the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar”.

The Congress began a 48-hour “deeksha” against Chandrashekar Rao’s remarks on the Constitution. The party, which protested under the aegis of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Scheduled Caste Cell, held protests throughout Telangana the entire day, congregating at the foot of Ambedkar statues. A. Revanth Reddy, TPCC president and Member of Parliament, led the Congress’ deeksha.

The party demanded an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister for insulting Ambedkar by calling for the redrafting of the Constitution. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Telangana Assembly, said: “KCR is a representative of a feudal system. His comments are an attack on the country’s democracy.”

Not to be outdone by the Congress, the BJP’s Telangana State leadership and cadre have also jumped into the fray, holding “Jai Bhim Deekshas” all over Telangana as well as in New Delhi on February 3. Bandi Sanjay Kumar, president of the BJP’s Telangana state unit and Member of Parliament, said that the Telangana Chief Minister owed an apology to the nation for his utterances on the Constitution.

Sanjay Kumar said that the BJP would continue with the protests until Chandrashekar Rao apologised. Other BJP MPs from Telangana, including Dharmapuri Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao, Karnataka Member of Parliament S. Munuswamy and Telangana State BJP general secretary Bangaru Sruthi also protested along with Sanjay Kumar.

Said Sanjay Kumar: “It is clearly evident that the Chief Minister wants to bring in his own Constitution in the country so that he can rule like a monarch. He doesn’t like the people to question his corrupt family rule. He failed to fulfil his promise of erecting a 125-ft statue of Ambedkar, but it now appears he wants to erect his own statue.”

Protests by the BJP continued for the second day on February 4, with BJP leaders including K. Laxman, the saffron party’s Other Backward Classes national president, and legislators Eatala Rajender and T. Raja Singh taking part in the agitation.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders continued to defend the Chief Minister’s comments, explaining that he had every right to voice his opinion and demand a change in the Indian Constitution since it is only serving the interests of a few sections of society.