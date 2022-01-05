Bandi Sanjay, Telangana BJP president, arrested for violating COVID guidelines and police orders, granted bail

Bandi Sanjay, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana State unit and a Member of Parliament, was granted bail by the High Court on January 5 following his arrest, along with 16 BJP workers, in Karimnagar on January 2 night. The Karimnagar Police brought charges against the arrested persons under various sections of the Disaster Management Act and for preventing policemen from discharging their duties and causing injuries to them. All of them were produced before the Karimnagar court, which sent them to 14 days’ judicial custody. They were lodged in the Karimnagar district jail.

When the bail application came before the High Court, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan ordered the release of Sanjay on a personal surety. The High Court noted that Bandi Sanjay was arrested at 10.50 p.m. and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at 11.15 p.m. The court sought to know how the FIR had been registered in such a short time.

The Judge also sought an explanation as to why Section 333 of the Indian Penal Code (voluntarily causing grievious hurt to a public servant) was added to the FIR. The court noted that the remand report submitted to the lower court did not contain any medical report regarding injuries sustained to any public servant. Issuing notice to the government, the court directed that all relevant details be submitted to it. It adjourned the hearing to February 7.

Sanjay’s arrest sparked protests by BJP workers and even saw BJP national president J.P. Nadda arrive in Hyderabad and, along with BJP workers, take out a candle light protest.

On January 2, Sanjay organised a Jagaran Deeksha (sit-in strike) at his camp office in Karimanagar town in protest against the K. Chandrashekar Rao government issuing guidelines on transfer of public employees, through its Government Order 317. Several BJP leaders and party workers arrived to join in the overnight protest. The Karimnagar Police, after citing the fast-spreading Omicron COVID-19 cases, had sent a notice to the BJP local leadership disallowing the holding of any political event.

According to Karimnagar Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana, the "BJP leaders ignored the notice issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar town, to not organise the event, and by not adhering to social distancing norms, gathered in huge numbers at the camp office". Satyanarayana also alleged that the BJP workers assaulted police personnel, including a lady constable, who were discharging their duties.

The Karimnagar II town police registered two separate cases in relation to Sanjay’s protest. The first was for violating the G.O. issued by the State government against holding political gatherings in view of the pandemic situation and for violation of Ministry of Home Affairs, High Court and Supreme Court guidelines in this regard. The second was registered against 16 BJP leaders and others under Sections 188, 332, 333, 149, 147 of the IPC, and 51-B of the Disaster Management Act. Some BJP activists were released after the police served them notices under the Code of Criminal Procedure.