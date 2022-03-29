As CBI investigates the Rampurhat massacre, Mamata Banerjee writes to non-BJP Chief Ministers about the Centre’s alleged use of Central agencies to target political opponents

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to non-BJP Chief Ministers in the country, expressing “deep concern over the direct attacks” on the country’s institutional democracy by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre through the use of Central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (E.D.), the Central Vigilance Commission and the Income Tax Department. The letter comes at a time when the CBI is investigating the Rampurhat massacre in Birbhum in which nine people, including seven women and a child, were burnt to death following the murder of a Trinamool Congress gram panchayat leader and Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew and heir apparent to the party leadership, is being summoned by the E.D. in Delhi in connection with a coal pilferage scam.

In the letter, dated March 27, Mamata Banerjee wrote: “Central agencies such as the E.D., CBI, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Income Tax Department are being used to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for vendetta…. We all must resist the ruling BJP’s intention to misuse these Central agencies with the sole intent of suppressing opposition leaders.” She alleged that these Central agencies are “jolted to action” ahead of an election and the BJP-ruled States get a “free pass from these agencies to paint a rosy picture of their hollow governance”.

In her letter, she also accused the saffron party of trying to influence the judiciary. “I have the highest regards for the judiciary. But at present, due to certain biased political interferences, people are not getting justice, which is a dangerous trend in our democracy…. Time and again, the BJP is trying to attack the federal structure of this country by attempting to influence a certain section of the judiciary,” the letter stated.

Two days before Mamata Banerjee wrote the letter, the Calcutta High Court, on March 25, had ordered the CBI to investigate the Rampurhat massacre. The State government had rejected the opposition parties’ demand for a CBI probe and had instead set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the incident. The court ordered the State police and the SIT to hand over the investigation to the CBI. “The CBI will not only be handed over the case papers but also the accused and suspects who were arrested in the matter and in custody,” the court’s order stated.

Mamata Banerjee called for a meeting of non-BJP Chief Ministers to commit to the “cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the government that our country deserves.” The letter went on to state: “I urge that all of us come together for a meeting to deliberate on the way forward at a place as per everyone’s convenience and suitability. The need of the hour is for all progressive forces in this country to come together and fight this oppressive force.”