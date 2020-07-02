Tamil Nadu COVID-19 cases set to cross 1 lakh on July 3

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu per day crossed 4,000 for the first time on July 2 and the total number of infections in the State is set to cross 1 lakh on July 3. On July 2, the total number of people who tested positive stood at 98,392 and the total number of deaths increased to 1,321.

An official release said that the total number of infections in Chennai alone stood at 2,027 on July 2. The remaining districts contributed 2,316 infections, in line with the trend of the past few days.

While the total number of positive cases in Chennai, at 62,598, is more than half of the total number in the entire State, officials said there had been a fall in the past two days. On June 30, the total in Chennai was 2,393; this dropped to 2,182 on July 1 and to 2,027 on July 2.

In just the first two days of July, the total number of cases was 8,225, while the total number of deaths was 120. In March, the total number of cases was 124, while in April it was 2,199. In May the number of infections rose to 20,010, which rose further in June to 67,834.

The first death was recorded in March. In April, the number of deaths grew to 26. In May, as many as 133 people died. This number zoomed to 1,041 in June.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said a large number of infected people were recovering as a result of the proactive steps taken by the government.

As many as 56,021 persons have recovered, equal to 56.93 per cent of all infected people. The remaining are undergoing treatment.

The State government also said that it had tested more people than any other State: more than 12 lakh in total and 33,488 on July 2.