Undignified disposal of COVID-19 victim's body shocks Karnataka

A video of the body of a COVID-19 victim being flung unceremoniously into a large pit in Ballari district in Karnataka has shocked the State.

According to sources, the video, which is a little longer than a minute, was shot on June 29 when nine persons had died in the district. Five health workers, wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, can be seen walking to a pit and fling a completely sealed corpse into it. This shocking manner of disposal of corpses is in contravention of Union Health Ministry protocols.

The video went viral on social media and furious viewers expressed their anger against the district administration and the State Health Department and demanded an inquiry into the matter. State Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar also expressed his anger while sharing the video.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in a tweet: “Behaviour of staff during the funeral of #COVID19 infected people in Ballari district is very inhuman & very painful. I request the staff, let’s realize that there is no greater religion than humanity: Karnataka”.

S.S. Nakul, Deputy Commissioner of Ballari district, apologised to the relatives of the deceased and the people of the district and disbanded the entire field team. He also ordered an investigation into this incident headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner.