Bengal sees highest spike in COVID-19 cases for two straight days

West Bengal saw its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. On June 26, the State recorded 542 new cases, the highest number so far in 24 hours. The previous record was 475 on June 25. The highest number of new case was from Kolkata (128), followed by Howrah (110), Hooghly (99) and South 24 Parganas (52).

The total number of cases in the State (as of June 26) was 16,190, including 5,228 active cases, and the total number of deaths stood at 626, with 10 deaths taking place in the last 24 hours. According to government data, 74.35 per cent of those who died had comorbidities. The discharge rate stood at 65.07 per cent, with a total of 10,880 people discharged in the State, including 345 in the last 24 hours. The State has consistently been testing well over 9,000 samples a day and as of June 26 the total number of samples tested was 4,48,795. The rate of testing per million population stood at 4,987.

On June 25, after an all-party meeting to review the COVID situation, Mamata announced an extension of the lockdown with its prevailing relaxations until July 31. The lockdown earlier had been extended until June 30. On June 26, addressing a press conference, she said, “Domestic flight from those places where the coronavirus spread is more should be suspended till July. I have no problems if there are flights within the State — from Kolkata to Bagdogra — and if outside domestic flights land here once every 15 days, and international flights once a month…. They [the Centre] are loudly proclaiming that testing, tracking and tracing should be done; but neither testing, nor tracking nor tracing are actually being done. And as a result what has happened is that the COVID situation that we had got under control in Bengal was spread further. This cannot go on.”