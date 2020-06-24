Maharashtra creates job opportunities portal for Maharashtrians

Maharashtra is now feeling the effects of the massive exodus of labour from the State during the lockdown. Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur and other industrial and service-related hubs are experiencing a tremendous shortage of skilled and unskilled labour.

According to the “Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2019-20”, Maharashtra has 38.13 lakh workers from others States. State government data estimate that about 12 lakh have left the State.

In response to the resulting shortage of labour, the Maharashtra government has started a web portal for Maharashtrians who are looking for employment in the industrial sector. The aim of the portal is to connect such job hunters with industries that are looking to employ skilled or unskilled labour. Maharashtra Minority Affairs and Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik has asked industries to list job vacancies in the web portal. Registration for industries and job seekers is free. The site has been launched on the initiative of the Skills Development Department.

The move is consonant with the recently held Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0, which was a digital online conference to attract more investments to the State. During the conference, Industries Secretary Venugopal Reddy said the Skills Development Department had already trained 15 lakh people over the last five years. A database of people who have been trained will be created so that employers can hire easily.

As many as 12 MoUs worth Rs.16,000 crore were signed at the June 15 conference, which was also attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The companies include Exxon Mobil, which has signed an MoU for Rs.750 crore for a project in Raigad; Ascendas Logistics for projects in Chakan, Talegaon and Bhiwandi for Rs.560 crore; Hiranandani Group Logistics for Rs.150 crore in Bhiwandi and Chakan; and others from South Korea, Singapore, China and the United States.

There is a reluctance on the part of industry to employ local people because of the perception that they are unwilling workers, tend to unionise and mix politics with work. But there is unease in some quarters that the portal is being projected as one for Maharashtrians alone.