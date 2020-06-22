Mamata calls all-party meeting on June 24 to review COVID situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for an all-party meeting on June 24 to review the COVID-19 situation in the State. The government’s move comes at a time when the coronavirus is spreading alarmingly across the State, with more than 400 new cases coming up almost on a daily basis. This will be the second all-party meeting convened by Mamata since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The last time the meeting was held in March soon after the Centre declared a nationwide lockdown.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh confirmed that he would be attending the meeting after the Chief Minister apparently called him up and requested him to do so. “The Chief Minister called me and I told her about my scheduled programme. But she requested me to cancel the programme and attend the all-party meeting. I told her that I will attend it," Ghosh reportedly said.

The leader of the Left Front Legislature Party Sujan Chakraborty of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said, “We will attend the meeting with a positive outlook…. Do we have complaints against the State government? Yes we do. Is the COVID situation turning disastrous in the State? Yes it is…. We have allegations [against the State government] over concealing of data. Everybody can see that the government has been exposed. We will be critical of the actions of the government, and at the same time we will make positive suggestions for the people of the State with regard to the corona situation.”

Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, while giving the update on the COVID outbreak in the State to the media on June 22, said that the total active cases have been “showing a downward trend recently”. As of June 22, the total COVID cases stood at 14,358, including 5,111 cases, and 413 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 was 583, of which 73.3 per cent had comorbidities. Total samples tested in the State crossed four lakh (4,10,854), and the rate of testing per million population stood at 4,565. “We are now consistently testing over 10,000 samples per day,” said the Home Secretary. The discharge rate in the State, as of June 22, was 60.5 per cent, which, according to Alapan Bandopadhyay, was ahead of the national discharge rate of 55.48 per cent.