451 COVID-19 deaths not reported in Maharashtra

Lyla Bavadam
Published : June 17, 2020 00:00 IST

The entry point of Madh market in Mumbai being closed on June 11 owing to rising COVID-19 cases. Photo: Aadesh Choudhari

A data reconciliation exercise conducted by the Maharashtra government has shown that 451 COVID-19 deaths were not been reported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). If the exercise is correct, then the mortality rate of Mumbai would rise from 3.7 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, anyone who dies of the coronavirus has to be registered as a COVID-19 death unless the patient had a terminal illness or the death was due to unnatural causes such as suicide, poisoning or accident.

The State maintains records of all patients. The usual process is long and involves a seven-member “death committee” that certifies deaths as COVID-19 deaths. All districts and laboratories have to upload case details onto a central online portal.

The discrepancy in numbers was noticed during an exercise in which the State government was correlating its figures with those of ICMR. The process, done over a number of days, considers each case, removes any duplication of cases, and revises details of those who have died, recovered and are still affected. It was found that data entered by labs differed from that entered by district officials.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging an even higher number of unreported deaths and called it a “criminal offence”.

He wrote, “It has been brought to our notice that more than 950 COVID-19 deaths had been covered up. It is a clear attempt to hide facts. These are being certified as deaths caused by some other ailment.

“…Every COVID-19 death comes up before the BMC’s death committee audit. Only after this committee gives its formal approval, is a COVID-19 death announced.… As per our information, there have been 451 deaths due to COVID-19 but the committee referred to them as non-COVID cases.”

He also claimed that there were at least 500 more COVID-19 deaths in hospitals that had not even been presented to the committee.

Municipal sources said they were severely understaffed and overworked and that there was a great possibility of the discrepancy being human error.  

