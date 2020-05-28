Bengal records 344 new COVID cases, its biggest spike in 24 hours

On May 28, West Bengal recorded its highest rise in COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, with 344 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases up to 4,536. The spike may be attributed to the arrival of thousands of migrant workers who have for so long been stuck outside the State because of the nation-wide lockdown. The total number of active COVID cases in the State is 2,821. The biggest single-day spike before this was 208 cases on May 24. According to government sources, as more migrants return, the number of cases is likely to increase. According to some estimates, there are between 30 and 40 lakh migrants from Bengal stranded in different parts of the country.

The total number of COVID-positive patients who have died (as of May 28) in the State is 310, including 72 deaths due to co-morbidities that was announced on April 30. After a slow start the rate of testing undertaken by the government has increased tremendously, with more than 9,000 samples being tested daily in the last six days. On May 28, 9,256 samples were tested, taking the total to 1,75,769, and the rate of testing per million stands at 1,953. The total number of testing laboratories in the State is 38, with one more pending approval.

There are 69 hospitals dedicated to treating COVID-19 cases, with 8,785 beds. The occupancy rate in the COVID beds is 17.94 per cent. The total number of government quarantine centres so far is 582, with 17,421 people currently in them. The discharge rate in the State is quite high at 36.77 per cent, with a total of 1,758 COVID cases so far discharged from hospitals.