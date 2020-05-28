Dispatches

Bengal records 344 new COVID cases, its biggest spike in 24 hours

Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay
Published : May 28, 2020 22:20 IST

At a quarantine centre in Kolkata Photo: BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On May 28, West Bengal recorded its highest rise in COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, with 344 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases up to 4,536. The spike may be attributed to the arrival of thousands of migrant workers who have for so long been stuck outside the State because of the nation-wide lockdown. The total number of active COVID cases in the State is 2,821. The biggest single-day spike before this was 208 cases on May 24. According to government sources, as more migrants return, the number of cases is likely to increase. According to some estimates, there are between 30 and 40 lakh migrants from Bengal stranded in different parts of the country.

The total number of COVID-positive patients who have died (as of May 28) in the State is 310, including 72 deaths due to co-morbidities that was announced on April 30. After a slow start the rate of testing undertaken by the government has increased tremendously, with more than 9,000 samples being tested daily in the last six days. On May 28, 9,256 samples were tested, taking the total to 1,75,769, and the rate of testing per million stands at 1,953. The total number of testing laboratories in the State is 38, with one more pending approval.

There are 69 hospitals dedicated to treating COVID-19 cases, with 8,785 beds. The occupancy rate in the COVID beds is 17.94 per cent. The total number of government quarantine centres so far is 582, with 17,421 people currently in them. The discharge rate in the State is quite high at 36.77 per cent, with a total of 1,758 COVID cases so far discharged from hospitals.

 

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

The COVID-19-induced lockdown and the absolute necessity for human beings to maintain a physical distance from one another in order to contain the pandemic has changed our lives in unimaginable ways. The print medium all over the world is no exception.

As the distribution of printed copies is unlikely to resume any time soon, Frontline will come to you only through the digital platform until the return of normality. The resources needed to keep up the good work that Frontline has been doing for the past 35 years and more are immense. It is a long journey indeed. Readers who have been part of this journey are our source of strength.

Subscribing to the online edition, I am confident, will make it mutually beneficial.

Sincerely,

R. Vijaya Sankar

Editor, Frontline

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.