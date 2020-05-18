Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as MLC

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) on May 18. The 59-year-old Thackeray took oath in the presence of Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, Chairman of the State Legislative Council, along with eight other members at Vidhan Bhavan. Thackeray and the others were elected unopposed for a term of six years.

The others were Neelam Gorhe from the Shiv Sena, Gopichand Padalkar, Praveen Datke, Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil and Ramesh Karad from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Rajesh Rathod from the Congress.

On May 14 the election officer had declared all nine candidates as elected unopposed. The seats had fallen vacant on April 24.

When Thackeray became Chief Minister, he was not an elected member of either House in the State legislature. Thackeray’s deadline to do so was May 27.