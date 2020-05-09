Muslim bodies back Delhi Minorities Chairman in tweet controversy

Muslim organisations have come out in support of Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman Dr Zafarul Islam Khan and demanded the withdrawal of a first information report filed against him for a tweet last week.

They include the Jamaat-e-Islami Hindi and the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

Recently, the police came to his residence to take him to the local police station for questioning. Khan’s lawyer and local residents intervened, forcing the police to retreat.

The leaders said in a joint statement that the police action came after the police failed to arrest those responsible for the Delhi violence in February. Khan had led a minorities’ panel delegation to assess the damage to life and property.

“After failing to arrest those responsible for the huge loss of life and property during the riots in Delhi, the Delhi Police is targeting Muslims in different ways. We demand that the government take back the FIR against Dr Zafarul Islam Khan and stop the Delhi Police from taking action against innocent citizens,” said a statement issued by Maulana Arshad Madani, president, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Madani, secretary general, JUH, Syed Sadatullah, president, Jamat-e-Islami Hind, Maulana Wali Rehmani, Ameer-e-Shariat, Bihar-Jharkhand-Odissa, and Naaid Hamid, president, Majlis-e-Mushawarrat.

Ziya Us Salam