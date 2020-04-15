Dispatches

TN government denies permission for DMK’s all-party meet to discuss COVID-19

R.K. Radhakrishnan
Published : April 15, 2020 16:52 IST

DMK chief M.K. Stalin . Photo: R. Senthil Kumar/PTI

    1. Comments will be moderated
    2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
    3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
    4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
    5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.