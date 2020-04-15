Dispatches

Poets implore P.M. to release Varavara Rao

Ziya Us Salam
Published : April 15, 2020 15:48 IST

Varavara Rao at his residence in Hyderabad, a file picture. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

    1. Comments will be moderated
    2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
    3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
    4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
    5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.