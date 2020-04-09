Muslim bodies call for ‘pray at home’ on Shab-e-Barat

This Shab-e Barat stay home. That is the message of various Muslim bodies to the faithful for the night of forgiveness. “We appeal to all Muslims to spend Shab-e-Barat at home offering prayers, reciting the Holy Quran and doing zikr and prayers. Muslims should not visit graveyards but pray for their departed relatives at home,” read a joint statement signed among others by Syed Sadatullah Hussain, president, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind; Mahmood Madani, general secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind; Mufti Mukarra, imam, Fatehpuri Masjid, Delhi; Shabbir Ahmed Nadwi, Jamatul Salehat, Bangaluru; and Zafarul Islam Khan, Chairman, Delhi Minorities Commission.

The distinguished clerics and scholars appealed in particular to youth to desist from going out on the day. The youngsters are often seen indulging in racing bikes, enjoying themselves to food and cold drinks after they conclude their prayers. There have been instances in the past when some young men have suffered serious injuries in accidents because of rash driving. “We appeal, in particular, to our youth to completely refrain from going out of their homes during this night. We appeal to them, stay at home, offer prayers and make dua, and pray to Allah the Almighty to safeguard all our compatriots from this epidemic,” they said. A similar appeal was made by the wakf board in Karnataka.

Incidentally, the Muslim community in India is known to celebrate this festival with a public show of celebration. In some sections, it is regarded to be a night of great piety and seeking forgiveness. Many believers stay up all night in prayer. “Muslims every year observe a vigil at night at mosques on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, offering special prayers, reciting the Holy Quran and visiting graveyards. An effective way to protect ourselves from the coronavirus is to observe social distancing, and people should not assemble in any place this year. It is part of wisdom and expediency that same is observed during the Shab-e-Barat,” read the joint statement.