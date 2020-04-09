Dispatches

Muslim bodies call for ‘pray at home’ on Shab-e-Barat

Ziya Us Salam
Published : April 09, 2020 11:35 IST

In this file picture, youngsters enjoy a ride on a two-wheeler in New Delhi on the night of Shab-e-Barat. This year, Muslim clerics and scholars have appealed to youngsters to confine the celebrations and prayers to their homes. Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

    1. Comments will be moderated
    2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
    3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
    4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
    5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.