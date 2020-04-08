Dispatches

Tamil Nadu, with 690 positive COVID cases, takes solace that most are from one source

R.K. Radhakrishnan
Published : April 08, 2020 17:09 IST

At the testing centre set up at the K. A. P. Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchi on April 7. Photo: M. Moorthy

    1. Comments will be moderated
    2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
    3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
    4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
    5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.