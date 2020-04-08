Dispatches

Karnataka C.M. issues stern warning against attacks on Muslims

VIKHAR AHMED SAYEED
Published : April 08, 2020 15:10 IST

In Belagavi, Karnataka, an officer in a quarantine facility collects details of preachers from Indonesia who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz. Photo: Handout

    1. Comments will be moderated
    2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
    3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
    4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
    5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.