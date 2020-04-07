Dispatches

Resident doctors appeal for protective gear even as number of COVID-19 cases keeps rising

T.K. Rajalakshmi
Published : April 07, 2020 14:32 IST

A medical worker helps a suspected coronavirus patient, both wearing protective suits, move to the isolation ward of Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi. Photo: Vijay Verma/PTI

    1. Comments will be moderated
    2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
    3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
    4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
    5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.