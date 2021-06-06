Arrested Maoist leader Gaddam Madhukar dies of post-COVID-19 complications in a Hyderabad hospital

Gaddam Madhukar, the senior Maoist and secretary-level leader in the CPI (Maoist) Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, who was arrested recently by the Warangal Police, died in the early hours of June 6, of complications arising from COVID-19. Placed under judicial remand, he was under treatment for post COVID-19 complications at a government hospital in Hyderabad.

Highly active and on the wanted list of the Bastar Police, Madhukar alias Mohan alias Shobhroy was apprehended near Mulugu Road in Warangal Urban District on June 2 when he was travelling in a car from South Bijapur to Warangal for treatment of his COVID-19 infection.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Warangal district and once he tested negative for COVID-19, placed in judicial remand at the Cherlapally Central Jail on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Two days before his death, he complained of breathlessness and was shifted to the government hospital.

Hailing from Kumrambheem-Asifabad district, Madhukar had managed to evade the police for more than two decades. He had a bounty of Rs.800,000 on his head. Police sources said his body would be shifted to his hometown of Kondapalli in Penchikalapet mandal of Kumrambheem-Asifabad district.

Confirming the Maoist’s demise to Frontline, Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said: “Though his COVID-19 test came up negative I was informed by doctors who initially treated him that he was also suffering from severe metallic poisoning.” Joshi confirmed that during police interrogation, Madhukar had disclosed that several Maoists in the interior parts of the jungle had been hit by the coronavirus. However, they were being prevented by the party leadership from coming out for treatment. Said Joshi: “Many of the Naxalites and even the people in the interior villages are suffering from COVID-19. But the naxalites are continuing to hold meetings and forcing villagers to attend them.”

The police have learnt that at least 12 key Maoist leaders are currently infected with the virus.