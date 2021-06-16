Army conducts trial run of military train on dedicated western freight corridor

In an important step aimed at enhancing the mobilisation capabilities of the armed forces across India, on June 14 the Army validated the efficacy of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by conducting a trial run of a military train loaded with vehicles and equipment from New Rewari in Haryana to New Phulera in Rajasthan. The successful 247-km run by the Army is part of an exercise by the Narendra Modi government called ‘Whole of the Nation Approach’, which is aimed at optimising national resources and achieving seamless synergy among ministries and departments.

According to Army officials familiar with the trial run, the exercise “heralds the first step in a process to pave the way for enhancing the operational readiness of the armed forces”. Said an officer: “This initiative would set in place processes to ensure that military requirements are dovetailed and woven into the national infrastructure development at the planning stage itself.”

Recently developed by Indian Railways, the ‘DFC which will provide for faster movement of freight across the country, including more crucially, faster movement of military personnel and equipment, will have two corridors — the western DFC traversing 1,506 km and the eastern DFC covering 1,875 km. The 306-km Rewari-Madar section of the western corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in January.

According to a statement from the Army, the “intricate and synchronised coordination between the Army with all stakeholders, including the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and the Indian Railways, would henceforth assist in significantly leveraging the DFC and allied infrastructure into the mobilisation matrix of the armed forces”. A move which will greatly enhance the mobilisation capability of the armed forces.

“Development of infrastructure at certain locations to support mobilisation and trials to validate movement of defence-owned rolling stock on Roll On-Roll Off (RO-RO) service is being formalised and modalities are being evolved,” the Army added.