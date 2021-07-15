Army denies media reports about clashes between the Indian Army and the PLA again in eastern Ladakh

The Army on July 14 dismissed reports that the Indian and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops had clashed again at Galwan. The Army stated that there had been no attempt by the Indian or the Chinese side to occupy the areas in eastern Ladakh from where they disengaged in February.

The Army reiterated that India and China are engaged in talks to resolve the remaining issues in the region, and that it had been monitoring activities by the PLA, including turnover of troops in the region.

The Army statement followed a series of media reports that claimed that the PLA troops had again crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh at several places. The reports also claimed that there had been at least one incident of combat between the soldiers of the two countries.

The statement by the Army said: “Ever since the disengagement agreement in February this year, there has been no attempt by either side to occupy the areas from where the disengagement had been undertaken. There have been no clashes in Galwan or any other area, as reported in the article.”

The Army statement also dismissed news reports that suggested that the agreements between India and China had collapsed. “Both sides have continued with negotiations to resolve the balance issues, and regular patrolling in respective areas continues. The situation on ground continues to be as earlier. PLA activities, including turnover of troops, continue to be monitored by the Indian Army,” the statement said.

In May 2020, a military standoff between the forces of India and China ensued at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh. The two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of Pangong lake in February as a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks. They are deliberating to disengage in the remaining friction points.