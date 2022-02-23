Army chief Gen. M.M. Naravane presents 'President's Colours' to four parachute battalions

The Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on February 23 that the Indian Army was at present going through some challenging times because of the developments at India’s borders. The Army chief was, however, quick to add that the Army was committed to maintaining peace and stability at the borders and was “alert and prepared for any potential threats”. He was speaking after presenting, on behalf of the President, the prestigious ‘President’s Colours’ to four parachute battalions at the Parachute Regiment Training Centre (PRTC) in Bengaluru.

The colours were presented to 11 Para (Special Forces), 21 Para (Special Forces), 23 Para and 29 Para battalions.

In his speech, the Army chief sought to highlight the changes in the way in which battles were fought today. He pointed out that the Indian Army had increased its battle readiness, potency and efficiency with modern weapons and new equipment.

General Naravane added that the modernisation and transformation of the Indian Army had rapidly gained pace during the last two-three years, making it fit to face emerging challenges.

Known as ‘Nishan’ in Army parlance, the ‘President’s Colours’ is one of the “greatest honours” that can be bestowed upon a military unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered by it to the nation, both during war and in peace time.

The Army chief recalled the valour, courage and bravery of the officers and men of the four parachute battalions that received the honours. The Army chief was also reminiscent of the brave hearts of the parachute regiments who had laid down their lives in honour of the national flag.

The presidential parade also included a display of ‘combat free fall’ by eight paratroopers.