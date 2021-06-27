Revanth Reddy appointed president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee

Smarting under criticism and facing unrest and dissidence because of the delay in appointing a new president to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on June 25 finally acted, appointing Anumula Revanth Reddy, Member of Parliament representing the Malkajgiri constituency, to the post. A two-time legislator from Kodangal and a former working president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Revanth Reddy is relatively new to the Congress, having joined the grand old party only in 2018. However, his staunch opposition to both the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the fact that he is considered a fire-brand leader seems to have influenced the AICC to name him to the post.

The Congress leadership also nominated as the new working presidents former Minister J. Geetha Reddy; former member of parliament Anjan Kumar Yadav; Member of the Legislative Assembly T. Jagga Reddy; cricketer-turned-politician Mohammed Azharuddin; and Mahesh Kumar Goud. The party also appointed Chandrasekhar Sambani, Damodhar Reddy, Ravi Mallu, Podem Veeraiah, Suresh Shetakar, Vem Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, Gopishetty Niranjan T. Kumar Rao and Javeed Ameer as senior vice presidents.

Revanth Reddy, who is currently one of the working presidents of the TPCC, replaces N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, a senior leader and the Member of Parliament representing Nalgonda. Uttam Kumar Reddy had resigned as the TPCC president last year after leading the party to a series of electoral debacles. Under him, the Congress in Telangana had lost the 2018 State Assembly elections and won just two out of 150 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal elections held last December and lost three major byelections, including the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency. The senior Congressman had resigned as the legislator representing the Huzurnagar Assembly seat in 2019 to successfully contest the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat. However, in the subsequent byelection, his wife lost the seat, the ruling TRS romping home by a wide margin.

Reliable sources said that the new appointments had the approval of AICC president Sonia Gandhi, who was keen on an entire revamp of the TPCC. The party leadership apparently went by a report from Manickam Tagore, the AICC’s Telangana in-charge who, according to sources, had strongly suggested a complete revamp of the party hierarchy.

The Congress is hoping that the “new” TPCC under Revanth Reddy’s presidentship will offer the kind of leadership that can guide the party to effectively take on the TRS and ward off the challenge from the fledgling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is trying to get a toehold in the State. The new president’s immediate concern will be to bring the party leadership and cadre together. It is to be seen if the old guard in the party, who in the past have opposed Revanth Reddy’s elevation as president, will now accept the high command’s diktat.

The Congress, which has been on the backfoot in Telangana ever since the new State was formed in 2014, has also had to content with a weakened leadership and constant internecine battles. Two legislators who have openly made their displeasure regarding Revanth Reddy’s elevation as TPCC president are Bhadrachalam legislator Podem Veeraiah and Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy. Both had written to the Congress high command demanding that a leader who had a track record of faith in Congress ideology and was loyal to the Gandhi family be appointed as the president. It is to be seen what course of action they will now take.

Another party veteran V. Hanumanth Rao had also written a letter to Sonia Gandhi urging her not to depend on the report of Manickam Tagore alone. Hanumanth Rao had also said that the self-respect of countless senior Congressmen and party loyalists would be hurt if a newcomer (such as Revanth Reddy) was given the TPCC president’s post.