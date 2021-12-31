Andhra Pradesh State BJP leaders demand the renaming of Jinnah Tower in Guntur

Somu Veerraju, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Andhra Pradesh unit who was recently in the news for promising liquor at Rs.70 if the saffron party received one crore votes in the 2024 Assembly election, has kicked of another controversy by demanding that Jinnah Tower, one of Guntur’s (Andhra Pradesh) most prominent but badly maintained landmarks, be renamed.

Somu Veerraju and Vishnuvardhan Reddy, the BJP’s general secretary in Andhra Pradesh, have demanded that the State government rename the monument that stands on Guntur’s arterial Mahatma Gandhi Road, in the middle of the city’s bustling commercial centre.

The Jinnah Tower, arguably the only edifice in India erected in memory of Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah, has avoided controversy despite several conflicts between India and Pakistan.

On December 30, Y. Satya Kumar, national secretary, BJP, tweeted: “This tower is named after Jinnah and area as Jinnah Centre. Irony, it’s not in Pakistan but in Guntur City of Andhra Pradesh. A centre that still carries the name of traitor of India. Why shouldn’t it be named after Dr Kalam or son of the soil, a great Dalit poet, Gurram Jashuva? Just an idea! (sic).” His tweet seems to have goaded the State BJP leadership into action, with Somu Veerraju and Vishnuvardhan Reddy handing over a petition to C. Anuradha, Commissioner, Guntur Municipal Corporation, demanding that the Jinnah Tower be renamed as Abdul Kalam Tower.

According to historians, the tower was constructed between 1942 and 1945 in honour of the leader of the Muslim League. It is alleged that Jinnah helped Lal Jan Basha, grandfather of Sk. Ziauddin, former MLA and Adviser, Minority Affairs, commute the life sentence of 14 freedom fighters belonging to Komerapudi village to general imprisonment. Grateful for Jinnah’s intervention, Lal Jan Basha invited Jinnah to Guntur and organised a meeting. Unfortunately, Jinnah couldn’t attend the meeting and instead sent Judaliyaquat Ali Khan, one of his representatives, to attend the meeting in his place. The tower was built by Lal Jan Basha to mark the occasion.

Yet another narrative suggests that two municipal chairpersons, Nadimpalli Narasimha Rao and Telakulla Jalayya, were responsible for its construction during their respective terms.