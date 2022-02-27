Andhra Pradesh Special Task Force gets in touch with students in Ukraine and a State help desk at Delhi airport assists returnees to get back to their native places

The Special Task Force constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government to bring back persons from the State affected by the conflict in Ukraine has so far traced 423 students who are studying in universities there.

The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government has also set up a help desk at the New Delhi airport to assist students from the State fleeing from conflict ridden Ukraine. The desk will help repatriate the students back to their places of residence in Andhra Pradesh. Officials from the State are also busy collecting data on non-resident Telugus residing in Ukraine.

Senior officials told Frontline on February 26 that the Special Task Force had made contact with 423 students. According to the Chairperson of the Special Task Force, Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, the task force has identified the 423 students, who, incidentally, are enrolled in seven different Ukrainian universities.

Krishna Babu also disclosed that officials from the Andhra Pradesh government and the Special Task Force were in touch with the Romanian Embassy since the seven universities where the students are studying are located close to the Romania-Ukraine border.

Officials from the Special Task Force disclosed that the stranded students were being given the necessary instructions on what steps to take to safeguard themselves and also on the possibility of repatriation back to Andhra Pradesh.

Officials stressed that the instructions handed out to the stranded students was in keeping with the Ministry of External Affairs latest advisory to Indians, which was not to approach Ukraine’s borders.

Surprisingly, other than students, no other residents from Andhra Pradesh have so far reached out to the Special Task Force.