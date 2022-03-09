Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle releases a special postal cover on playback singer P. Susheela

The Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle has released a special postal cover on the legendary playback singer Pulapaka Susheela Mohan, popularly known as P. Susheela, who has enthralled audiences for well over six decades. A household name in the South Indian film industry and one of the most successful playback singers in the industry, Susheela is well known for her silky smooth and mellifluous vocal performances.

Widely known as the “queen of melodies”, the 86-year-old singer born in Vizianagaram and trained in Carnatic music has recorded nearly 50,000 songs in several Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Sanskrit, Tulu and Badaga, and also in Sinhala. Susheela’s debut film song was a duet sung with A.M. Raja in 1952 for the Tamil film Petra Thai. She received the Padma Bhushan in 2008.

In 2016, the versatile singer entered the Guinness World Records. The citation in the book says that she “has reportedly recorded up to 17,695 solo, duet and chorus backed songs in over six Indian languages since the 1960s, as verified on 28 January 2016”. As she has said on numerous occasions, countless number of her songs, especially those she had sung in the 1950s, have been lost because there are no recordings of them.

The special postal cover on the singer was released at Visakhapatnam, 60 kms from her birthplace and her alma mater, the Maharajah’s Government College of Music and Dance, Vizianagaram. Speaking at the release of the special postal cover, R.V. Prasanna Kumari, Principal, Government College of Music and Dance, Vizianagaram, disclosed that P. Susheela often visited the institution and treated audiences to reminiscences of the days when she was a student. The Principal added that the fabled singer often spoke on how the college had shaped and helped her career to not only take off, but also ensure its longevity.

An interesting and unique feature of the special postal cover on Susheela is that it comes with a specially printed QR Code to facilitate listening to four melodious songs sung by the singer.

Disclosing this to the audience, M.Venkateswarlu, Postmaster General of the Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle, said that the special postal cover will go a long way in documenting Susheela’s myriad achievements in a long and successful career, including her lifetime achievement award, five national awards for best singer and numerous honours from several State governments. Among her many honours are the Kalaimaamani Award bestowed on the singer by the Tamil Nadu government in 1991 and the Ragupathy Vangayya Award by Andhra Pradesh in 2004.

“Enthan vullam tulli vilyaduvathum yeno”, “Unnai kan theduthey” and “Brindavanamum nandakumaranum yavarukkum” were among Susheela’s super-hit Tamil film songs.