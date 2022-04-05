Andhra Pradesh now has 26 districts with the addition of 13 new districts on April 4

Andhra Pradesh has redrawn its districts map, doubling the number to 26 following the inauguration of the new districts on April 4 by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government is hoping that its decentralised approach to development, of directly delivering schemes to the people’s doorsteps through village and ward secretariats, can henceforth be extended to the district level as well.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh now has at least one parliamentary constituency in every district, the Chief Minister reiterated that hitherto no State in the country had such a large population for a district. He added that the new districts were being created for decentralisation and ease of administration.

Prior to the formation of the new districts Andhra Pradesh, which has a population of around 4 .96 crore, had one district for every 38.15 lakh people. Now, with the State having 26 districts, there would be 19.7 lakh people per district.

At the inauguration the Chief Minister said: "A district with six to eight assembly segments has been formed except in one tribal district. We have also created 23 new revenue divisions. There will be better governance, peace, security and transparency. The government is focussed on decentralised governance at the village, ward, and district levels."

But Jagan Mohan Reddy’s district rejig has been scoffed at by former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, both of whom have alleged that the reorganisation was not done in a scientific manner and was politically motivated. Expressing displeasure, both leaders said the government had not taken the demands of the public into consideration. Chandrababu Naidu added that the districts’ reorganisation had been done keeping in mind the ruling YSRCP’s political gains.