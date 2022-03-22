Andhra Pradesh House committee to look into allegations of erstwhile TDP government bid to buy Pegasus spyware

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on March 21 decided to constitute a House Committee to look into allegations of purchase and use of Pegasus spyware by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government of Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

The decision of the House came on the heels of demands from Ministers and legislators of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for an exhaustive probe into the allegation that the Israeli NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware was bought and utilised by the TDP regime.

The Assembly took the decision in the absence of the opposition TDP members, who had been just a while earlier suspended from the House for the day for raising a ruckus on the issue of liquor deaths at Jangareddygudem town.

The YSRCP demand comes close on the heels of a statement by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal Assembly on March 16 that the State had been offered the Pegasus spyware but had declined it since it had the potential to encroach upon people's privacy. Mamata also said that the Andhra government "had it during Chandrababu (Naidu)’s time". Mamata repeated the allegation when speaking to the media at the State secretariat on March 17.

Though several TDP leaders, including TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who was the then Minister for Information Technology in the Chandrabau Naidu Cabinet, have denied purchasing the Pegasus spyware, the ruling YSRCP is having nothing of it.

Announcing the decision of a probe, Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam said that the members of the inquiry panel would be finalised in a couple of days.

Earlier, expressing anguish over the allegations that the Chandrababu Naidu regime used the Israeli spyware, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath told the Assembly that Chandrababu Naidu’s action was a violation of human rights. The Minister alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had used the Pegasus spyware on politicians.

Alleging that the TDP government had resorted to a serious crime with the purchase and usage of the spyware, Buggana Rajendranath stated in the Assembly: "Since the entire crime was done with an ulterior motive of tapping the phones and conversations of the then opposition leaders, the TDP government seemed to have taken enough care to avoid purchase through the official route. They made every attempt to erase the evidence with a fear of getting caught in future."

According to Buggana Rajendranath the Chandrababu Naidu regime had sent the then intelligence chief A.B. Venkateswara Rao to Israel with the sole purpose of procuring spywares. The Minister further claimed that the intelligence chief had requested the DGP to allow them to procure the advanced technology on the pretext that it was necessary for surveillance of the activities of Maoists and other extremists.

The Minister alleged that the then Andhra Pradesh government constituted a committee and floated the tenders. He claimed that though four firms had initially filed their bids, three had dropped out, leaving just one bidder, with the successful bidder appointing a firm owned by the intelligence chief Venkateswara Rao’s son Chetan as its Indian franchise.

The Minister alleged that Venkateswara Rao’s son had floated his firm just a month before the floating of the tenders. Stated the Minister: "The government developed cold feet about purchasing such technology officially through the government, and the tenders were suspended."

Buggana Rajendranath, charged the Naidu regime with procuring the Pegasus spyware through other channels to avoid scrutiny. All this needed to be investigated he added.