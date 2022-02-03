Andhra Pradesh High Court raps State government over the banning of ‘Chinatamani’, a popular early 20th-century Telugu play

The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh was wrapped on the knuckles on February 2 for imposing a blanket ban on “Chintamani”, a popular Telugu play that has been staged across Andhra Pradesh since 1920.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), the Andhra Pradesh High Court questioned the government on its decision to ban the play merely because one of the characters in the play from a particular community was portrayed in a bad light. The PIL, filed by Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, YSRCP rebel Member of Parliament, contends that the banning of the play constituted a violation of the fundamental Right to Livelihood which was inherent to the Right to Life and Personal Liberty enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The Andhra Pradesh government had taken cognisance of representations from the numerically strong and influential Arya Vysya community, who allege that the play, especially the character of Subbi Setty who portrays a character from the Vysya community, was offensive to the community. It had, through G.O.Rt. No.7 issued by the Department of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture, clamped down on the staging of the play on January 17. The Arya Vysya community has been seeking a ban on the play since 2020.

A Division Bench of the court comprising Justices C. Praveen Kumar and K. Manmadha Rao ordered that notices be served on the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government, Chief Executive Officer of the Andhra Pradesh State Creative and Culture Commission and Andhra Pradesh Arya Vysya Mahasabha. The three parties have been asked to file their affidavits by February 7.

The court sought to know from the State government how it could ban the staging of the play when there was no ban on the original source of the play, the book on which it was based. Penned by the social reformer Kallakuri Narayana Rao in 1920, the play revolves around Chintamani, a courtesan, who attains liberation because of her devotion to Lord Krishna.

Justice Praveen Kumar observed that action could be taken against those essaying a particular character in a manner that might hurt the sentiments of a community, but banning the entire play on this pretext was questionable. He said that many things might have to be stopped if decisions were taken based on mere representations. The court asked the Andhra Pradesh government to share with it the representations made by the Arya Vysya community.

Hearing another petition on the same matter filed by A. Trinadh, an artist, Justice M. Ganga Rao asked whether a ban would be imposed on the play “Kanyasulkam”, written by Gurajada Apparao in 1892, on the grounds that Chintamani had been banned.