Andhra Pradesh government to send representatives to four eastern European countries to facilitate the safe return of students from the State studying in Ukraine

With over half of the nearly 600 students from Andhra Pradesh studying in war-torn Ukraine having managed to cross that country’s western borders, the Andhra Pradesh government is dispatching representatives to the four countries from where these stranded students are being evacuated.

The Andhra Pradesh government’s representatives will be based in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia and will help facilitate the speedy and safe return of these students back to Andhra Pradesh. They will offer hands-on help and streamline the evacuation process.

The State government has already initiated the process to secure the required clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs for the representatives to travel to these countries. Reports indicate that during the last 48 hours, a sizable number of Indian students have managed to make it across the Ukraine border and into Poland and Hungary. But these students are facing a harrowing time in the subsequent leg of their journey back to India. Allegedly, they are forced to wait out at border crossing for days before they are able to secure a safe air passage back to India.

Officials from the special task force constituted to aid in the evacuation told Frontline that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had mooted the idea of positioning the State’s representatives in order to ease the trauma that these students were going through, assuage concerns around evacuation and “to expedite the completion of formalities”. Officials also disclosed that the four representatives would help by coordinating between the students and officials from the Central government who are already deeply involved in the logistics of evacuating Indian students from several universities in Ukraine, particularly the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv.

The four representatives will also reach out and coordinate with locally based Indian, especially Telugu, organisations.

Besides students, any non-resident Telugus residing in Ukraine who want to be repatriated back to India can also get in touch with these representatives.

And in an attempt to assuage the stress that parents of these students are going through, officials from the special task force are in the process of reaching out to families of around 620 students from Andhra Pradesh who, as per available data, are currently enrolled in seven institutions in Ukraine.

Medapati S. Venkat, Adviser to the government, Non-Resident Telugu (NRT) Affairs, is being sent to Hungary; Ravindra Reddy, Special Representative for Europe, is being dispatched to Poland; Chandrahasa Reddy, Deputy Adviser to the government (NRT Affairs) to Romania; and Pandugayala Ratnakar, Special Representative of Andhra Pradesh is being sent to Slovakia.