Andhra Pradesh government seeks help to evacuate stranded students from Ukraine

The special task force set up by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh to facilitate the evacuation of students from the State stuck in war-ridden Ukraine organised a virtual meet of persons and organisations based in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

The February 28 meeting, chaired by M.T. Krishna Babu, Chairman of the task force, was called as the Andhra Pradesh government made a fervent appeal to persons and organisations based in Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia to come to the aid of students who are frantically trying to flee Ukraine. The government is hoping that these persons and organisations will aid in establishing the needed logistical support to facilitate these fleeing students with food, accommodation, shelter, warm clothing and even groceries if need be.

The Andhra Pradesh government’s desperate appeal has already borne fruit, with an umbrella organisation of business entities managed and owned by Telugu-speaking people based in Poland organising 10 vehicles to transport students studying in Ukraine but who have managed to cross over into neighbouring Poland. The organisation has also managed to hire a hall to accommodate the stranded students.

Speaking to Frontline, Krishna Babu disclosed that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has cleared a plan wherein the government will sponsor/finance organisations and people in these countries who are willing to come forward to help the students. Said Krishna Babu: “Our stranded students are suffering. The Indian embassies are too understaffed to take on this sort of exodus of students. Therefore the Chief Minister has cleared the plan to fund organisations who come forward.”

Krishna Babu also disclosed that the Chief Minister is keen to position some of his advisers who are experts in international affairs in the countries neighbouring Ukraine. These experts will help establish the logistics necessary to provide food, transport, shelter and clothing to students from Andhra Pradesh.

According to officials from the four main educational consultants who help position students in universities in Ukraine, a total of around 800 students from Andhra Pradesh are studying in that country. Of these, the special task force has been able to identify 576 students who are currently studying in seven universities in Ukraine, a majority of them pursuing medicine. The task force is creating a master database of students from Andhra Pradesh now pursuing an education in Ukraine. A special telephone hotline—1902—has also been created to help stranded students.

Thirty-two students from Andhra Pradesh, mainly studying in the Western side of the Ukraine, have already landed back in India through different flights.

Officials from the task force have asked stranded students in the Eastern part of Ukraine, where the situation is bad, to stay put in their hostels and residences or to hunker down in the bunkers provided by either their institutions or the Red Cross.