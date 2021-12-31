Andhra Pradesh government grants five acres of land to badminton star Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth, silver medallist at the just-concluded World Badminton Championships at Huelva in Spain, has been granted five acres of land in Tirupati by the Andhra Pradesh government for setting up a badminton academy. The 28-year-old was felicitated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 29. The Chief Minister also announced a cash award of Rs.7 lakh to Srikanth.

The badminton star paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister’s camp office in Vijayawada. Srikanth is working as a Deputy Collector in the State administration. Speaking after he met the Chief Minister, Srikanth said Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured him of all help in setting up the academy. He said sportspersons from the State were happy with the special care taken by the government and that he would strive to win more tournaments and bring fame to the State and country.

Srikanth expressed the confidence that the Tirupati academy would be a world class one and eventually produce world class players.

In June the State government had allocated two acres of land at China Gadili village on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam city to double Olympic medallist and former world champion P.V. Sindhu. She is setting up an academy there at a cost of Rs.10 crore. According to the Andhra Pradesh Sports Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, the State will shortly get an international standard badminton academy and sports school in Visakhapatnam.