Andhra Pradesh delegation to woo investors at WEF meet

In an effort to make Andhra Pradesh the preferred destination for investors and investments, the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government is set to make an enthusiastic pitch at the five-day 52nd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) that gets under way at the Swiss city of Davos from May 22.

The State government, which has already set up the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion in Davos emblazoned with the theme ‘People, Progress and Possibilities’, will showcase the rapid strides and transformational journey made by the State through the government’s integrated and comprehensive social development policies.

The State will present three sessions during the event, which is expected to be attended by over 2,000 political and business leaders, economists, journalists and activists.

The first session on May 23 will be on health care, followed by two sessions on May 24 on education and skills, and transition to a decentralised economy.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who departed for Davos on May 20, is leading the delegation.

The delegation will pitch opportunities in the Bangalore-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangalore and Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridors to various industry bodies, investors, and entrepreneurs.