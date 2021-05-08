Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy asks Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to work together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the war against COVID-19

In a surprising show of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy chastised Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for taking pot-shots at Modi.

On May 6, Soren had taken to Twitter, insinuating that his interaction with the Prime Minister on the COVID-19 crisis was of little help. After a conversation with the Prime Minister regarding the prevailing COVID-19 crisis, he had tweeted: “Today the respected Prime Minister called. He only spoke his ‘Mann Ki Baat’. It would have been better if he would have talked business and heard the issues.”

Soren was reportedly disappointed since the meeting with Modi turned out to be a monologue, with the Jharkhand Chief Minister unable to speak or bring up issues that mattered to his State.

Expressing his views on Soren’s caustic tweet, Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted on May 7: “I have great respect for you [Soren], but as a brother I would urge you, no matter whatever our differences are, indulging in such level of politics would only weaken our own nation.” He added: “In this war against COVID-19, these are the times not to point fingers but to come together and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister to effectively combat the pandemic.”

The fact that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is not part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has caused eyebrows to be raised.

According to the latest data, Jharkhand is among the 10 States and Union territories that together account for over 75 per cent of the daily COVID-19 deaths in the country. The State’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands 76.26 per cent, much lower than the national average of 82 percent. This is reflected in the State’s case fatality ratio, which is at 1.3 per cent, continues to remain higher than the national mortality rate of 1.10 per cent.