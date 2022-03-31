Andhra Pradesh Cabinet clears the formation of 13 new districts

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the reorganisation of the State’s districts after a lengthy discussion. The State Cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, cleared the final proposal for the creation of 13 new districts and 22 new revenue divisions in the State on March 30.

Following the Cabinet’s decision, the proposal will be sent to the Governor for approval. The gazette notification regarding the new districts will be issued thereafter.

The 13 new districts will be inaugurated on April 4 between 9.05 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. Once the new districts are inaugurated, Andhra Pradesh will have 26 districts and 70 revenue divisions.

The new districts carved out and cleared by the Cabinet are Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalle, Konaseema, Rajamhmundry, Narsapuram, Bapatla, Narsaraopet, Tirupati Sri Balaji, Annamayya, Nandyal, Sri Satya Sai and NTR Vijayawada.

The Cabinet’s decision on the new revenue divisions was based on the representations, proposals, demands and appeals received, from a wide cross-section of people after the draft notification was issued.

The new revenue divisions being created are at Palasa, Bobbili, Cheepurupalli, Bheemili, Kothapet, Kuppam, Bhimavaram, Vuyyuru, Tiruvur, Nandigama, Bapatla, Chirala, Sathenapalli, Atmakur, Dhone, Guntakal, Dharmavaram, Puttaparthi, Rayachoti, Palamaneru, Nagari and Srikalahasti.

The government had received over 16,600 representations, suggestions and objections from across the State on the creation of the new districts amd revenue divisions, and additions and deletions of the areas in the new districts.

The government has constituted four sub-committees to ensure a smooth reorganisation process.