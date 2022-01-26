Andhra Pradesh Cabinet clears the formation of 13 new districts

The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has redrawn the State’s district map, adding 13 new districts to the existing 13. The government issued a gazette notification on the eve of Republic Day carving out the new districts under the Andhra Pradesh Districts Formation Act, Section 3(5).

With the go-ahead from the State Cabinet for the creation of the 13 new districts having now come, the entire process is expected to be completed in time for the Telugu New Year, which is celebrated in April. The new districts have been formed on the basis of Andhra Pradesh’s Parliamentary constituencies, with as many as 24 of the State’s 25 Lok Sabha constituencies being converted into districts. The Araku Lok Sabha constituency in Visakhapatnam has been bifurcated into two districts.

The names of the new 13 districts are: Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema, Eluru, NTR District, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Sri Satyasai, Annamayya and Sri Balaji district.

The names of Andhra Pradesh’s existing 13 districts are: Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, SPS Nellore, Anantapuram, YSR Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor.

Among the Andhra Pradesh districts that have been named after notable personalities are the NTR District, named after Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR; SPS Nellore district, named in memory of Sri Potti Sreeramulu, an Indian freedom fighter and revolutionary who sacrificed his life for the Andhra cause; YSR Kadapa district, named after Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, the former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh and the present Chief Minister’s father who unfortunately perished in a helicopter crash in 2009; and Alluri Sitharama Raju District, in memory of freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government, seeking to venerate certain geographic regions that are well known for their religious institutions, has announced the forming of Sri Balaji district, Annamayya district and Sri Satyasai district.

In a tribute to nature, the government has created Kona Seema district by carving out certain parts from the existing East Godavari district, including the Kona Seema, which are a group of islands that exist between the tributaries of the Godavari River. The government has also acceded to the long-pending demands of the people from the Palnadu region—located in the south-western area of Guntur district and covering a portion of Prakasam district—and famous for the Palnadu Rebellion by forming the Palnadu district after carving out some parts from the existing Guntur district. The government has also formed Manyam district, carving out areas from the existing Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.