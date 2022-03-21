Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker suspends TDP legislators for the day, says House is not a bazaar

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, on March 11, suspended all the Telugu Desam Party legislators (TDP) from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the day while stating that the Assembly was not a bazaar, nor were its opposition members street rowdies.

The Speaker was especially perturbed after the TDP members, who were creating a ruckus by banging empty water bottles and thumping benches with books circulated to the members, trooped to the well of the House and climbed onto the Speaker’s podium.

The Speaker’s repeated pleas to the legislators to get back to their seats fell on deaf ears, and they occupied the podium for almost an hour. The Speaker’s orders to Assembly marshals to escort the legislators back to their seats also proved futile.

With the TDP legislators continuing to disrupt proceedings, the Speaker suspended them from the House for a day and ordered the marshals to escort them out of the House.

Trouble started when the Speaker disallowed the TDP’s demand for a discussion on liquor deaths in the State. The TDP legislators raised slogans demanding a judicial inquiry into the deaths and ignored the Speaker’s suggestion that they participate in the questions raised by them during question hour.

An angry Thammineni Seetharam admonished the legislators: "This is not a bazaar nor are you street rowdies. This is an Assembly to discuss people’s issues. Behave like a responsible opposition. What nonsense are you doing there?"

The Speaker’s sharp comments came even as Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu was making a statement. The Minister requested the Speaker to review the ‘ethics rules’ and take action to ensure that opposition legislators do not violate House rules. The Speaker then informed the House that Government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy would be asked to look into it.

Making it known that under the Constitution both the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker had discretionary powers, Thammineni Seetharam said that they did not want to use them with the hope that the legislators would mend their ways.

Said the Speaker: "The TDP MLAs were expected to respect the people’s mandate. They cannot keep on creating nuisance and disrupt the House, every day. They lost the opportunity to participate in the discussions for the good questions raised by them. They should do justice to the people who elected them."

Citing the disruption caused by TDP legislators during the Governor’s address, the Speaker said that they [TDP legislators] had no respect either for the first citizen of the State or for the sovereign House, or for the leader of the House [the Chief Minister]).