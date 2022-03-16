Andhra Pradesh Assembly moves motion for automatic suspension of unruly conduct of members in the House

A motion was moved in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on March 15 to automatically suspend members of the State Legislature who persistently created a ruckus or indulged in disorderly conduct, including trooping into the well of the House.

The motion was moved by G. Srikanth Reddy, government Chief Whip, with the permission of Tammineni Sitaram, Speaker of the Assembly. Explaining the rationale behind and the urgent need for such a motion, Srikanth Reddy said that some State legislatures had markings in white, green, and red on the floor of the well of the House, clearly demarcating a “no go area” for members and that any member who transgressed the red line would be automatically suspended.

He cited the example of Mizoram, which had already implemented the automatic suspension system. According to the Chief Whip’s motion, any disorderly conduct, with a member coming into the well of House after crossing the painted lines or persistently contravening the Conduct Rules of the House, sloganeering and wilfully obstructing legislative business would result in the member being automatically suspended. The motion calls for a member found guilty to be suspended from the House for three consecutive sittings or for the remainder of the session, whichever is less.

The Speaker has referred Srikanth Reddy’s motion to the House’s Rules Committee.

The government’s move comes in wake of the recent ruckus, unruly scenes and a disruption in the proceedings of the Assembly. On March 15, the Speaker suspended 11 legislators belonging to the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for a day.

The TDP legislators, who were demanding a debate on the alleged hooch deaths in West Godavari district’s Jangareddygudem, had earned the ire of the Speaker after they repeatedly trooped into the well of the Assembly and raised a ruckus, both at the commencement of question hour and then again after the House reconvened after an adjournment. Appeals from the Speaker and members of the treasury benches, including Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, to the sloganeering TDP legislators proved futile.

When the legislators did not heed the Speaker’s repeated requests, he asked Buggna Rajendranath, Minister for Legislative Affairs, to move a motion suspending the TDP legislators.

After the Minister’s motion, the Speaker announced the suspension of the 11 TDP legislators: Adireddy Bhavani, Bendalam Prakash, P.G.V.R. Naidu, V. Ramakrishna Babu, Nimmakayala China Rajappa, V. Jogeswara Rao, Mantena Ramaraju, Gadde Rammohan, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Anagani Satyaprasad.