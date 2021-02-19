Andhra Pradesh announces tenfold increase in cash awards to armed forces personnel from State who receive gallantry awards

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a tenfold hike in cash awards for personnel from the State who win gallantry awards. Kin of all armed forces personnel from Andhra Pradesh who die in the line of duty will receive Rs.50 lakh. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s The announcement comes against the backdrop of the golden jubilee celebrations, ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’, of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. India celebrates December 16 as ‘Vijay Diwas’ in commemoration of that famous victory.

According to officials from the Chief Minister’s secretariat, winners of the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration for distinguished acts of valour during wartime, and the Ashoka Chakra, its peacetime equivalent, will henceforth receive Rs.1 crore. At present they receive a cash award of Rs.10 lakh.

The winners of the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second highest military decoration, and the Kirti Chakra, its peacetime equivalent, will from now on receive a cash award of Rs.80 lakh. Currently, Maha Vir Chakra and Keerti Chakra awardees receive Rs.8 lakh.

Awardees from Andhra Pradesh of the Veer Chakra, the third highest military decoration, and the Shaurya Chakra, its peacetime equivalent, will be commemorated with a cash award of Rs 60 lakh. Veer Chakra and Shaurya Chakra awardees now receive Rs.6 lakh.

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’, or Victory Flame, which was lit on December 16, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a symbolic start to the year-long golden jubilee celebrations, arrived in the Andhra Pradesh temple town of Tirupati on February 18. Its arrival marks the beginning of the Victory Flame’s journey in southern India. The Chief Minister received the Victory Flame in a solemn and poignant ceremony held at Tirupati.

As part of the celebrations the Chief Minister visited the residence of Major General C. Venugopal, a war veteran and living legend of the 1971 war. Later, at a ceremony at the Police Parade Grounds, Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated J. Chinatalli, widow of Naik J. Sanyasi for his exemplary role in the 1971 war.