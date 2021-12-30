Amul to set up largest plant in south India in Telangana with a total investment of Rs.500 crore

Amul, the Gujarat-based dairy cooperative society, will be setting up its largest plant in south India in Telangana. It will come up in a special food processing zone on an investment of around Rs.300 crore in Phase 1 and another Rs.200 crore in Phase-2.

Announcing the decision on December 29, Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that besides the Rs.500 crore of investment, the plant will provide direct employment to "more than 500 persons and opportunities to several ancillary industries". The Amul plant will have a capacity to process 5 lakh litre per day (LLPD) of milk, expandable to 10 LLPD to manufacture packed milk and value-added dairy products such as curd, buttermilk, lassi, yogurt, paneer and sweets. Amul will also be setting up a bakery production division in Telangana with a range of products such as bread, biscuits, traditional sweets and baked snacks.

A memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of the Minister, between Telangana’s IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Babubhai M. Patel, Managing Director of Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd, also known as Sabar Dairy, a key player in the Amul network. After the signing Patel stated: "We will soon deliver made-in-Telangana milk products."

As per a statement from Rama Rao’s office, Amul will strive to procure the required milk and other raw material from farmers in Telangana, and the various cooperatives and Farmer Producer Organisations operating in the State.

Rama Rao thanked Amul’s leadership team for choosing Telangana to set up their largest plant in south India and said that Telangana was in the process of witnessing another white revolution (milk) with Amul entering the State. He added that Amul’s presence will act as a catalyst and strengthen Telangana’s dairy industry.

Tweeted Rama Rao: "For all us who have grown up seeing the brilliant Ads with the witty puns, to the outstanding movie in Manthan depicting the incredible society and brand Amul is - proud to announce 500 Cr investment in our state of Telangana".