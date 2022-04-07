All 24 Ministers in Andhra Pradesh resign, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to announce a new Cabinet

In a move that was expected over the last few months, all 24 Ministers in Andhra Pradesh have tendered their resignations to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Their resignations will pave the way for the long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle. Jagan Mohan Reddy had proclaimed in July 2019 when he took over as Chief Minister that he would reshuffle his Cabinet halfway through his five-year term.

Speaking to Frontline, a senior Minister said that the Ministers who had resigned would now be drafted for party work or made district or regional coordinators and would spearhead the party’s campaign in the 2024 Assembly election. He categorically dismissed any insinuations that acrimony or reluctance had surrounded the resignations. Said the Minister: “It had already been announced by the Chief Minister and every one of us Ministers knew about it. We are happy to relinquish our posts.”

Added Srikanth Reddy, the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’s Chief Whip: “There was no ambiguity. The resignation of all Ministers was scheduled to happen in December, so in effect the Ministers got a six month extension bonus. The Cabinet reshuffle was delayed by the COVID pandemic and several other factors.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers in New Delhi on April 5 and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan to apprise him of the Cabinet expansion of the State on April 6, has already announced that he will conduct the swearing-in of his new Cabinet on April 11.

The Chief Minister has announced that his new Cabinet will be sworn in at a function to be conducted on the lawns of the Secretariat at Velagapudi.

Speculation is rife whether any of the outgoing Ministers would be part of the new Cabinet. Reliable sources told Frontline that “a couple of the resigned Ministers might be back in the new Cabinet”.