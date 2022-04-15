Air India announces partial restoration of salaries across the board

The Tata group, Air India’s new owner, has announced a rationalisation in the allowances of the airline’s employees. In an announcement dated April 15, the airline has declared its intention to start restoring salaries across the board in a phased manner. The changes will take effect from April 1.

Air India, like all other airlines operating from India, had, over the past 24 months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, effected cuts in the salaries of its employees that ranged as high as 40 per cent or even 50 per cent in some cases.

In the announcement signed by Amrita Sharan, Director, Personnel, the airline has declared: “As the hope of a post pandemic world seems within reach and the aviation sector takes off once again with some visible changes in our performance, we are happy to inform you that your salary cuts have been reviewed and the restoration of salaries will happen in a phased manner.”

As per the airline’s document, its pilots’ flying allowance, special pay and wide body allowance, which were slashed by 35 per cent, 40 per cent and 40 per cent respectively, are being restored by 20 per cent, 25 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.

From April 1, the flying allowance and wide body allowance of cabin crew members, which was cut by 15 per cent and 20 per cent respectively, are being restored by 10 per cent and five per cent respectively.

The “other allowances” given to its officers and other staff members (staff and operators), that were cut by 50 per cent and 30 per cent respectively are being restored by 25 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

The announcement further states that gross emoluments given to Indian employees who are based at foreign locations, which were cut by 10 per cent at a maximum of US$ 300, are now being restored by 5 per cent at a maximum of US$ 150.

The gross emoluments of India-based officers, which were cut by US$ 300 during the pandemic, are being restored by US$ 150.

The international and domestic layover allowance for pilots and cabin crew, wherever applicable, remains unchanged. Similarly, all specific and other contingent allowances for pilots, cabin crew and other employees attached to a post or role will remain unchanged and the rates applicable in March 2022 will continue to be applicable.