Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria reaffirms India’s strong ties with Bangladesh on visit to Bangladesh Air Force Academy as chief guest at ‘President parade’

In the golden jubilee year of the victory in the 1971 ‘War for Liberation of Bangladesh’, Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, participated as the chief guest at Bangladesh’s prestigious annual ‘President Parade’, which marks the passing out and commissioning ceremony at the Bangladesh Air Force Academy in Jashore, on June 28.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria was in Bangladesh on a two-day visit at the invitation of Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force. An IAF spokesperson said the Air Chief’s visit was “a re-affirmation of the strong bonds of friendship and trust between India and Bangladesh and their armed forces”.

Addressing the graduating trainees after reviewing the parade, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria, said that the strong bilateral defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh had become an important pillar in the deep, historical and fraternal ties between the two countries.

The Chief of the Air Staff described the President Parade as a reflection of the excellent state of professional relationship between the two air forces, a relationship that was based on mutual trust and understanding. The Air Chief expressed the confidence that his presence at the Bangladesh Air Force Academy during this historic 50th year of the Liberation War would reinforce the strong and multi-dimensional partnership between the two countries.

The IAF spokesperson said the Air Chief Marshal held discussions with his Bangladesh counterpart and with General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of the Army Staff, and Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division, wherein matters of mutual interest and steps to further strengthen the defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed.