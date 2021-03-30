After Mehbooba Mufti, her mother is also denied a passport because of adverse police report

Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, was on Monday denied a passport on March 29 following an adverse report from the intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir &K Police. Today, the passport application of Gulshan Nazir, Mehbooba Mufti's mother and wife of two-time Chief Minister J&K CM Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, was also rejected following an adverse police report.

The request for renewal of Mehbooba Mufti's passport was declined by the authorities concerned citing section 6(c) of the Passport Act, 1967, which states “that the departure of the applicant from India may, or is likely to, be detrimental to the security of India.” Mehbooba Mufti said: “Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India’. This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019 that an ex Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation.”

She shared on the social media a letter from the regional passport office which stated that the Additional Director-General of Police, J-K Criminal Investigation Department, had recommended against the issuance of a passport to Mehbooba Mufti.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged in its supplementary charge sheet that Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, had spoken to Naveed Babu, a Hizbul Mujahideen militant, on one occasion.

Mehbooba Mufti and her Peoples Democratic Party maintain that its top leadership is being deliberately hounded by national agencies. “GOI’s tactics to intimidate & browbeat political opponents to make them toe their line has become tediously predictable. They don’t want us to raise questions about its punitive actions & policies. Such short sighted scheming wont work,” Mehbooba Mufti posted on Twitter on March 5.