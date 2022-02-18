Abhishek Banerjee back as national general secretary of Trinamool Congress

On February 18, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reinstated Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew, to the post of national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress six days after she dissolved all national posts of the party. She also appointed former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha as one of the national vice presidents. The other two national vice presidents are the party’s former national general secretary Subrata Bakshi, and State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

On February 12, amid bitter squabbles within the Trinamool, Mamata Banerjee held an emergency meeting with seven top party leaders and dissolved all national party posts and formed a new 20-member national working committee, with her as the chairperson. The move was seen as a desperate attempt to quell the unrest within the party, which had arisen due to differences over key structural policies. The new post holders were announced at a party meeting on February 18.

Some of the important post holders in the new working committee include Minister Aroop Biswas (treasurer), senior Cabinet Minister and Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim (coordinator), Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (national spokesperson of the party in the Rajya Sabha), and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (national spokesperson of the party in the Lok Sabha). Sushmita Dev, Mukul Sangma and Subal Bhowmik have been given charge of the party’s activities in the north-eastern region and Yashwant Sinha and former West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra have been given charge of drawing up policies of economic affairs and external affairs for the party.

The party also announced the names of the Mayors of the three municipal corporations – Bidhannagar, Chandernagore, and Asansol – that it won in the recent civic elections. Krishna Chakraborty was appointed Mayor of Bidhannagar, Ram Chakraborty Mayor of Chandernagore, and Bidhan Upadhyay Mayor of Asansol.