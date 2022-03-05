A son who finds himself in harm’s way breaks mother’s heart, again

In April 2020, during the COVID-19-induced lockdown, the heroics of a 48-year-old mother who rode nearly 1,400 km on a scooter to bring back her 17-year-old son tugged at people’s hearts. Today, the same mother, Razia Begum, a government schoolteacher at Bodhan in Telangana’s Nizamabad district, is praying for the safe return of her son, this time from Ukraine where is doing a course in medicine at a university!

Razia, who lost her husband 16 years ago, caught the nation’s imagination when she, after taking the requisite permission from the police, undertook an arduous road journey that would even make rallyists proud. Equipping herself with a stack of homemade rotis, Razia left Bodhan on the morning of April 8, 2020. Stopping for breaks at petrol stations, she picked up her son who was nearly 700 km away, and returned home in just over 48-hours.

Nizamuddin Aman, who had been stuck in a relative’s house at Rahmatabad in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, was preparing for his medical entrance examinations. He eventually secured admission at Sumy State Medical University in north eastern Ukraine. Ever since she lost her husband she has been the sole breadwinner, taking care of Aman and another son who is an engineering graduate.

A frantic Razia has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali to initiate urgent steps to ensure the safe return of her son and other Indian students. According to her, Aman, as gathered from her last conversation with him, was in a bunker along with other students. Aman last communicated with his mother on March 3. Over 260 students from Ukraine have returned to Telangana. Reports from the war torn region suggest that transportation links between Sumy and the rest of the region have been disrupted, probably even cut off.