A good number of foreign militants present in valley, says Dilbag Singh, J&K DGP

The Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on June 21, during an interaction with the media in Srinagar, that a “good number” of foreign militants are present in the valley, but they are “lying low”" and “keeping a distance”.

The statement assumes significance as only two foreign mercenaries were killed this year, triggering a perception that foreign-aided militancy was petering out in the Kashmir valley. “Both [foreign mercenaries] were killed in Sopore (in north Kashmir's Baramulla district), including one on June 21. Both were from the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), which clearly indicates that foreign terrorists are present here. They are lying low and keeping a distance. We have their details, according to which our operations are launched,” the DGP said.

Late night on June 20, Mudasir Pandit, a most wanted militant, was gunned down along with a Pakistani ultra and another militant in an encounter in Sopore.

The DGP said that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan coupled with strict vigil against infiltration at the border had helped bring down militant activity. “Infiltration has been strictly kept under check this year. The understanding at a high level on the ceasefire pact between the Indian and Pakistani armies has had a positive impact and we welcome that. But it would be wrong to claim that there are no foreign terrorists. They are here in good numbers and our operations will target them in the coming days,” he said.

