A convoy of BJP leaders J.P. Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargia attacked allegedly by Trinamool activists in West Bengal

As the Assembly elections draw near in West Bengal, political violence is on the rise. Days after a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was killed during a violent face-off with the police in north Bengal, a convoy of vehicles carrying top BJP leaders, including J.P. Nadda, party president, Kailash Vijayvargiya, national general secretary, Dilip Ghosh, State president and Mukul Roy, senior leader, was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists on December 10 in the Diamond Harbour region in south Bengal.

In what appeared to be a premeditated attack, miscreants holding Trinamool Congress flags repeatedly attacked Nadda’s convoy, which was on its way to a party workers’ meeting in Diamond Harbour. Stones and bottles were hurled at the cars, shattering the windows. Several people, including Vijayvargiya and some security personnel, were injured. Even the cars of the journalists travelling with the convoy were not spared.

Addressing party workers after the attacks, Nadda said that Bengal under Mamata Banerjee had become synonymous with anarchy and intolerance. “Today I have reached this destination with the grace of Ma Durga. Trinamool activists and goons left no stone unturned to strangle democracy. But I want to say that this goonda raj will not last for long as Mamataji you are on your way out and the lotus will bloom here.” The BJP alleged that the police were silent spectators when the attacks were being carried out.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee insinuated that the attacks may have been planned by the BJP itself. “I have told the police to make a total inquiry because I will not tolerate all the lies. Enough is enough,” she said. She alleged that every time she went to Delhi, BJP workers “gheraoed” the place where she stayed. “Remember, if you want to be respected then you have to extend respect to others. I know how to give that respect,” she said. Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew and the MP from Diamond Harbour, said: “Today Nadda went to Diamond Harbour and fell into a ‘gadda’ [ditch]. So what can I do? I am not responsible for the sentiments and anger of the common people.”

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has for long been commenting on the law and order situation in Bengal, posted on Twitter: “Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP President Convoy and political police @WBPolice in support. This happening in spite of my alerts to CS & DGP early morning indicated collapse of law & order.”

The BJP took out rallies in different parts of south Bengal protesting against the attacks.