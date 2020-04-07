Dispatches

Global response

Differing approaches

John Cherian
Print edition : April 24, 2020

Volunteers spraying disinfectant in the streets of Tehran on April 3. Photo: VIA REUTERS

COVID-19 is stretching health care systems across the world, but the international community has not been able to get its act together so far to come up with an effective global response to the health crisis or its economic fallout.
    1. Comments will be moderated
    2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
    3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
    4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
    5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    ×