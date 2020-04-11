Dispatches

Impact on the marginalised

Double distress

Divya Trivedi
Print edition : April 25, 2020

Personnel of an NGO serving meals to homeless families at Andheri in Mumbai on April 1. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Migrant labourers in New Delhi on March 28 waiting to board buses provided by the government to transport them to their hometowns. Photo: AP

The Central government announced the lockdown abruptly and with apparently no thought for how India’s millions of vulnerable and socially excluded people would be able to cope with the consequences.
